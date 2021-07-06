Sheffield now and then - Meadowhall and Tinsley towers, seen from above

One picture shows Meadowhall in 2005, when the gigantic Tinsley cooling towers also dominated the local horizon. A glimpse of them from the M1 meant you were home to most travelling Sheffielders then they were demolished. Now there’s just the blue dome of Meadowhall to look out for instead. The present-day picture, taken from Google Maps, shows just how much old steelworks land the retail development stands upon.