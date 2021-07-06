Sheffield now and then - Meadowhall and Tinsley towers, seen from above
Meadowhall shopping centre is one of the major developments to take place in Sheffield over the past 30 years.
One picture shows Meadowhall in 2005, when the gigantic Tinsley cooling towers also dominated the local horizon. A glimpse of them from the M1 meant you were home to most travelling Sheffielders then they were demolished. Now there’s just the blue dome of Meadowhall to look out for instead. The present-day picture, taken from Google Maps, shows just how much old steelworks land the retail development stands upon.
The city’s Culture Collective, a public-private partnership that wants to use the arts to help the city economy grow in future, plans a new landmark to be seen from the M1 – an old factory chimney that will seem to be cracking apart with fire showing underneath. Called Onwards and Upwards, it has been designed by artist Alex Chinneck and work should start next March, once funding is finalised.