The city has always been at the forefront football going back centuries to when the rules for football were drawn up in Sheffield. Now it is set to host a women’s European championships semi final.

In 1857 Colonel Sir Nathaniel Creswick KCB,- interred in Heeley Parish Church- and his committee drew up printed rules,regulations, and laws for the game of football.

A keen sportsman, along with William Priest co-founded Sheffield Football Club, the world's oldest football club founded October 1857.

Messrs Vickers Ltd., women munition workers football team charity match. Almost 10,000 watched the game, raising £100 for the Wounded Soldiers Fund from ticket sales.

The first floodlit game of football took place October 14 1878,the first football match played under floodlight took place at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, as the “Blues” played the “Reds” in an exhibition match in front of 12,000 paying fans, costing 6d.

Womens has come a long way over decades, now holding professional status with regular televised games. Before this, football has been played by women for decades.

The FA barred women from playing on grounds affiliated to the Football Association, in 1921. This ban was in place until 1973.

Ladies vs Gents Football Match at Sheffield Clarion Club House, Hathersage Road, (just past the Dore Moor Inn), 1930’s

To learn more about women’s football there is currently an exhibition in Sheffield Central library, across two floors, that celebrates the UEFA Women’s Euros 2022, called The Evolution of Women’s Football and Sheffield’s Football history.

Sheffield and Hallam Ladies Football Club, 1998

Sheffield United F.C. supporters, 1940’s

Part of the women's euro display @ Central Library, July 2022

South Yorkshire Ladies football team, 1954

Barrier Hoppers , Founder members of Sheffield Ladies League, 1970

Woodhouse Mill team courtesy of Tom Payton-Green. Possibly a charity match in the 1960s.