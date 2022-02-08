Sheffield history: Nine pictures of Royal visits to South Yorkshire and Derbyshire by King George VI

The King and wife Queen consort Elizabeth visited Sheffield several times, including in 1941 to view the damage inflicted during the Blitz of December 1940.
Seventy years after his death, we look back on some of those visits to the city and surrounding area.
1. Reservoir opening
King George VI turns the valve control wheel to officially open Ladybower Reservoir on September 25, 1945
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Reservoir gates
King George VI opens the gates of Ladybower Reservoir in 1945
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Time casket
The King and Queen watch a casket of mementoes being placed under the huge blocks of stone forming the spillway at Ladybower Dam after the opening in September 1945
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Royal crowds
The crowds turn out in Sheffield to see King George VI and the Queen Mother
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers