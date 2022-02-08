The King and Queen during their visit to Sheffield to inspect the blitz damage in Sheffield in January 1941
The King and Queen during their visit to Sheffield to inspect the blitz damage in Sheffield in January 1941

Sheffield history: Nine pictures of Royal visits to South Yorkshire and Derbyshire by King George VI

King George VI was a symbol of courage and strength during World War II.

By Tim Hopkinson
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 12:49 pm

The King and wife Queen consort Elizabeth visited Sheffield several times, including in 1941 to view the damage inflicted during the Blitz of December 1940.

Seventy years after his death, we look back on some of those visits to the city and surrounding area.

More retro: The nation mourns the death of King George VI

1. Reservoir opening

King George VI turns the valve control wheel to officially open Ladybower Reservoir on September 25, 1945

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

2. Reservoir gates

King George VI opens the gates of Ladybower Reservoir in 1945

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

3. Time casket

The King and Queen watch a casket of mementoes being placed under the huge blocks of stone forming the spillway at Ladybower Dam after the opening in September 1945

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

4. Royal crowds

The crowds turn out in Sheffield to see King George VI and the Queen Mother

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
SheffieldSouth YorkshireDerbyshireQueen
Next Page
Page 1 of 3