The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Ald T W Bridgland, reading the Proclamation outside the main entrance of the Town Hall. February 8, 1952
Sheffield history: Looking back 70 years as nation mourned King George VI

King George VI died on February 6, 1952 – 70 years ago. The monarch, known to his family as ‘Bertie’, became king in 1936. Following his passing Queen Elizabeth, his eldest daughter, ascended to the throne.

By Tim Hopkinson
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 9:47 pm

Here we take a look back at some of the images from 70 years ago as Sheffield and the nation mourned the King’s death and welcomed their new Queen.

1. The funeral of King George VI

King George VI's coffin, on a gun carriage, draped in the Royal Standard and bearing the Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre, as it passes through the Windsor High Street, February 15, 1952

Photo: Nancy Fielder

2. Lying in state

The coffin of King George VI lying in state at Westminister Hall, London in February 1952

Photo: PA

3. Funeral procession

Royal mourners pass through Windsor in the funeral procession as the King's coffin is taken to St George's Chapel. The front rank, left to right, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Duke of Gloucester, the Duke of Windsor and the Duke of Kent

Photo: Nancy Fielder

4. Royal Proclamation

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Ald T W Bridgland, reading the Proclamation outside the main entrance of the Town Hall. February 8, 1952

Photo: Nancy Fielder

