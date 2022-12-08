News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield history: 17 nostalgic photos from 1978 including pubs, pool, market and other buildings we've lost

These photos show how much has changed in Sheffield since 1978, with many of the pubs and other buildings featured now lost to history.

By Robert Cumber
3 minutes ago

The images capure life as it was in Sheffield 44 years ago, showing the shops we used to visit and leisure attractions like swimming pools and theatres which are no more. From Sheffield city centre to the suburbs, they include some of the characters who made the city what it was at the time, and many much-loved buildings as well as one which is less than universally admired under construction.

All the pictures in the photo gallery are courtesy of Picture Sheffield: https://www.picturesheffield.com.

1. Screenshot 2022-12-06 11.31.30.jpg

Inside Victoria Wine Bar, on Ecclesall Road, Sharrow, Sheffield, in 1978

Photo: Picture Sheffield

2. The Sheffield Playhouse

Sheffield Playhouse theatre on Townhead Street in Sheffield city centre pictured in 1978

Photo: Picture Sheffield

3. Sheffield Canal Basin

Elevated View of Sheffield Canal Basin looking towards Sheaf Works (right centre)

Photo: Picture Sheffield

4. Sheaf Market

Sheaf Market, pictured from Park Square footbridge, Sheffield, in 1978

Photo: Picture Sheffield

