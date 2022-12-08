Sheffield history: 17 nostalgic photos from 1978 including pubs, pool, market and other buildings we've lost
These photos show how much has changed in Sheffield since 1978, with many of the pubs and other buildings featured now lost to history.
By Robert Cumber
3 minutes ago
The images capure life as it was in Sheffield 44 years ago, showing the shops we used to visit and leisure attractions like swimming pools and theatres which are no more. From Sheffield city centre to the suburbs, they include some of the characters who made the city what it was at the time, and many much-loved buildings as well as one which is less than universally admired under construction.
All the pictures in the photo gallery are courtesy of Picture Sheffield: https://www.picturesheffield.com.
