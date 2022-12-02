News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheffield retro: 19 photos of much-missed shops that have been lost, including Redgates, Debenhams and Suggs

Sheffield city centre looks very different to how it did a decade ago, with John Lewis and Debenhams among the latest big names to disappear.

By Robert Cumber
3 minutes ago

Wind the clock back further and there are so many famous shops which have been lost over the years, from Redgates at the top of The Moor, the fondly remembered toy shop which was like a magical world for generations of children, to C&A and Woolworth. In fact, Atkinsons department store, at the bottom of The Moor, stands out as one of the few constants in the city centre during decades of change.

We’ve had a look through the archives to bring you these nostalgic photos of some of Sheffield's favourite and most-missed shops which have disappeared for good. As the mad Christmas shopping rush begins, this photo gallery will help take you back to a different era on the high street, long before the days of Amazon.

1. Lost shops collage.jpg

These are just some of the much-missed shops which have been lost in Sheffield over the years. Pictured here are Debenhams (top left), children looking at a robot outside Hamley's, and Redgates toy store (bottom left)

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Redgates

A model railway at Redgates in Sheffield city centre, a toy store so beloved by generations of Sheffield children that there's a plaque to remember it on the building that replaced it at the top of The Moor/Furnival Gate

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

3. Woolies

The newly-refurbished Woolworth store on The Moor, Sheffield in 1978. Woolworth was once the go-to place for everything from the latest records to its ever-popular pick and mix, but the chain has sadly disappeared from Britain's high streets

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

4. C&A

Sheffield's former C&A store on High Street. It later became a Primark before that moved to The Moor. C&A used to be a mainstay of the British high street and the chain still has many stores elsewhere in Europe

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
SheffieldDebenhamsJohn LewisWoolworthAmazon