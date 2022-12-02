Sheffield retro: 19 photos of much-missed shops that have been lost, including Redgates, Debenhams and Suggs
Sheffield city centre looks very different to how it did a decade ago, with John Lewis and Debenhams among the latest big names to disappear.
Wind the clock back further and there are so many famous shops which have been lost over the years, from Redgates at the top of The Moor, the fondly remembered toy shop which was like a magical world for generations of children, to C&A and Woolworth. In fact, Atkinsons department store, at the bottom of The Moor, stands out as one of the few constants in the city centre during decades of change.
We’ve had a look through the archives to bring you these nostalgic photos of some of Sheffield's favourite and most-missed shops which have disappeared for good. As the mad Christmas shopping rush begins, this photo gallery will help take you back to a different era on the high street, long before the days of Amazon.