But some buildings in the city have stood the test of time, dating back hundreds of years, and have fascinating stories to tell.
We’ve put together this photo gallery showing 10 of the city’s most historic buildings.
It’s hard to state categorically which buildings are Sheffield’s oldest as records get lost and many have been dramatically altered over time, making it tricky to say how much of the original structure remains.
It’s generally accepted that Sheffield Cathedral is the city’s oldest building which remains intact and in daily use, with the bulk of what is there today dating back to 1430 and other parts being significantly older.
Below are 10 of Sheffield’s oldest buildings, in no particular order.
2. The Old Queens Head pub
The Old Queens Head pub, on Pond Street near Sheffield bus station, is the city's oldest domestic building, dating back to 1475. The impressive Grade II-listed timber-framed building was previously known as Hall i' th' Ponds. A former hunting lodge for the Earl of Shrewsbury, it first became an inn in the 1600s. It takes its name from Mary Queen of Scots, who was held captive in Sheffield for 14 years before her execution. Legend has it that a secret tunnel once stretched beneath the hill to Manor Lodge and was used by the royal prisoner to sneak out for a drink at what is now the Old Queens Head pub. The building is reputed to be haunted by a number of ghosts, including a Civil War soldier who stands in front of the fireplace and has been spotted numerous times by drinkers. Photo: Dean Atkins
3. Sheffield Cathedral
Sheffield Cathedral claims to be the oldest building in Sheffield still in daily use. The bulk of the cathedral, including its spire, dates back to around 1430 but Christian worship on the site is believed to date back to the ninth century, and a Norman church was built there in around 1100. When the old church was demolished and a new one built in its place in around 1430, some of the Norman stones are reused and they can still be seen high in the sanctuary wall. Photo: James Hardisty
4. The Priory, Ecclesfield
The Old Hall and The Priory, on Priory Road, in Ecclesfield, Sheffield, date back as early as 1300 according to Historic England. The Grade II*-listed former priory and house, now three dwellings, have been altered over the years. The chapel block was built in around 1300 and restored in the 19th century, while the house dates back to 1736. According to Historic England, Ecclesfield Priory was an 'alien cell' of the Benedictine Abbey of St. Wardrille in Normandy. Photo: Julia Armstrong