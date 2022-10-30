News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Halloween: 11 pictures of people having spooky fun in the city over the years

As we head to Halloween we have unearthed these 11 spooktacular pictures from our archive library.

By Jane Salt
4 minutes ago

Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in our retro Halloween fun picture gallery?

1. Halloween abseil

A charity Halloween abseil down the side of the Hotel Bristol in aid of the Kids Cancer charity was held on October 31, 2004 Pictured left to right:'Skeleton' - Keith Tomlinson, 'Medusa' - Adele Robertson, 'Frankenstein' - Andrew Robertson, and Witch' - Neil Cawthorne

Photo: Steve Ellis

2. Halloween fashion

Halloween kids prowl the stage as part of the fashion show to raise funds for Amy's House in Handsworth in October 2005

Photo: Dean Atkins

3. Halloween witches

Pictured at Charnock recreation ground, Carterhall Lane, Norton, where the Friends of Charnock Recreation Ground are raising funds to renovate the playground and the area of the recreation grounds. Seen in Halloween dress to promote their fundraising night in October 2006, are witches, left to right, Pauline Turner, and Tracy Wilson.

Photo: Mike Waistell staff

4. Halloween at Endcliffe

Seen are crowds at the Halloween celebrations at Endcliffe Park Cafe in October 2007

Photo: Michael Waistell

Sheffield
