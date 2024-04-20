From the world’s most famous artists to A-list actors and singers, Sheffield’s guest list over the years is pretty impressive.

From The Beatles to the Sex Pistols, from Olivia Newton John to Paul Newman, the city and its surrounding countryside and nearby towns have seen many a famous face pass through, with The Star often there to get a picture of them.

And here are some pictures from the past as the great and good visit our city and its surrounding countryside.

We have looked into our archives and picked some of the most interesting and most famous from over the years.

They are a string of household names, from all over the globe.

2 . The Beatles Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr and fans at the Beatles City hall concert on November 2 1963 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

3 . Olivia Newton-John Olivia Newton-John pictured at High Storrs School, Sheffield, July 14, 1973 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

4 . Bruce Forsyth Bruce Forsyth at Sheffield City Hall on May 9th 1977 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales