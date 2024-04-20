Retro pictures show 30 times big-name stars were seen in and around Sheffield, from Picasso to Sex Pistols

Some of the most famous people in the world have visited Sheffield, as shown in our fascinating picture gallery
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 20th Apr 2024, 06:15 BST

From the world’s most famous artists to A-list actors and singers, Sheffield’s guest list over the years is pretty impressive.

From The Beatles to the Sex Pistols, from Olivia Newton John to Paul Newman, the city and its surrounding countryside and nearby towns have seen many a famous face pass through, with The Star often there to get a picture of them.

And here are some pictures from the past as the great and good visit our city and its surrounding countryside.

We have looked into our archives and picked some of the most interesting and most famous from over the years.

They are a string of household names, from all over the globe.

Our gallery shows 30 big name stars to have been seen in and around Sheffield over the years

1. 30 big stars spotted in Sheffield

Our gallery shows 30 big name stars to have been seen in and around Sheffield over the years Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr and fans at the Beatles City hall concert on November 2 1963

2. The Beatles

Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr and fans at the Beatles City hall concert on November 2 1963 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Olivia Newton-John pictured at High Storrs School, Sheffield, July 14, 1973

3. Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John pictured at High Storrs School, Sheffield, July 14, 1973 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Bruce Forsyth at Sheffield City Hall on May 9th 1977

4. Bruce Forsyth

Bruce Forsyth at Sheffield City Hall on May 9th 1977 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

