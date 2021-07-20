Sheffield then and now pictures show big changes near ancient Lady's Bridge

These now and then pictures were inspired by the Bears of Sheffield and one that is stationed near Lady’s Bridge and the ancient heart of the city.

By Julia Armstrong
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 11:30 am
One of the Bears of Sheffield stands on Castlegate, part of the Five Weirs Walk
One of the Bears of Sheffield stands on Castlegate, part of the Five Weirs Walk

I took this picture when I was out bear spotting and loved the changes made to this part of Castlegate on the Five Weirs Walk.

The July 2008 Google Maps image shows a nondescript city centre backwater which has been transformed by colourful flower beds and seating and a wider pavement and cycle path.

The original wooden bridge was the first crossing of the River Don, dating to the 12th century, and was replaced by a stone structure in 1485. Named after the nearby Lady’s Chapel, it has been altered over the years to accommodate traffic from carts to trams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

This July 2008 image from Google Maps shows a nondescript part of the city centre

The Pastel Pattern Patchwork Bear was decorated by the Fun Makes Good design studio, inspired by spaces they have worked on at Sheffield Children’s Hospital with Artfelt.

Read this: Going on a bear hunt in Sheffield? Here’s where to look for them all

BearsSheffield