Sheffield then and now pictures show big changes near ancient Lady's Bridge

One of the Bears of Sheffield stands on Castlegate, part of the Five Weirs Walk

I took this picture when I was out bear spotting and loved the changes made to this part of Castlegate on the Five Weirs Walk.

The July 2008 Google Maps image shows a nondescript city centre backwater which has been transformed by colourful flower beds and seating and a wider pavement and cycle path.

The original wooden bridge was the first crossing of the River Don, dating to the 12th century, and was replaced by a stone structure in 1485. Named after the nearby Lady’s Chapel, it has been altered over the years to accommodate traffic from carts to trams.

