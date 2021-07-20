Sheffield then and now pictures show big changes near ancient Lady's Bridge
These now and then pictures were inspired by the Bears of Sheffield and one that is stationed near Lady’s Bridge and the ancient heart of the city.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 11:30 am
I took this picture when I was out bear spotting and loved the changes made to this part of Castlegate on the Five Weirs Walk.
The July 2008 Google Maps image shows a nondescript city centre backwater which has been transformed by colourful flower beds and seating and a wider pavement and cycle path.
The original wooden bridge was the first crossing of the River Don, dating to the 12th century, and was replaced by a stone structure in 1485. Named after the nearby Lady’s Chapel, it has been altered over the years to accommodate traffic from carts to trams.
The Pastel Pattern Patchwork Bear was decorated by the Fun Makes Good design studio, inspired by spaces they have worked on at Sheffield Children’s Hospital with Artfelt.