Originally created as a works for the making of hand tools such as shears, the yard got its name when Henry Leah, a producer of die stamps for silverware, took it over in 1892. It was in danger of being lost forever and was included on English Heritage’s at risk register of the nation’s most threatened buildings. But it has now been removed from the list, as work is well underway to restore the historic courtyard site and make it a creative hub with studios, workshops and office space.