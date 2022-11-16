News you can trust since 1887
Leah's Yard was typical of the enclosed areas where craftsmen had their workshops
Leah's Yard Sheffield: 10 photos looking back at famous city centre site at heart of major development

As work on Leah’s Yard in Sheffield continues, here we take a look back at the historic site over the years

By Jane Salt
13 hours ago

Originally created as a works for the making of hand tools such as shears, the yard got its name when Henry Leah, a producer of die stamps for silverware, took it over in 1892. It was in danger of being lost forever and was included on English Heritage’s at risk register of the nation’s most threatened buildings. But it has now been removed from the list, as work is well underway to restore the historic courtyard site and make it a creative hub with studios, workshops and office space.

1. Interior view

A look inside the yard at Cambridge Street, Sheffield

2. One of the workshops

Leah's Yard and workshops in 1981

3. Hard at work

At work inside Leah's Yard in 1981

4. Labour of love

One of the workers at the yard in 1981

