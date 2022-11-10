Historic England has published its Heritage at Risk Register for 2022 and it includes five buildings and sites from Sheffield and South Yorkshire. Two sites in the region have also been saved and removed from the list including Leah’s Yard in Sheffield.

Leah’s Yard is currently undergoing a huge redevelopment. Studios, workshops and office space will be built at the courtyard site which will be completed next year.

The other structure in the region to be removed from the register in 2022 is Keppel’s Column. The 242 year-old tower in Rotherham reopened to the public in September for the first time since the 1960s.

It was added to the Heritage At Risk Register in 1998, as the internal staircase was disintegrating. Now, after many years of work and investment, Keppel’s Column has been restored, re-opened and removed from the Heritage at Risk Register.

The Church of St Catherine on Richmond Road and Cementation Furnace on Hoyle Street are the two sites in Sheffield that have been added to the Register, which is a summary of the critical health of some of England’s most historic landmarks.

The Heritage at Risk Register 2022 reveals that in Yorkshire there are 529 landmarks at risk of neglect, decay or inappropriate change. Of those there are 104 buildings/structures, 60 places of worship, 298 Archaeology, 11 parks and gardens, 2 battlefields and 54 conservation areas.

Sheffield and South Yorkshire sites removed from the register

Keppel’s Column, Rotherham

Leah’s Yard, Cambridge Street, Sheffield

Sheffield and South Yorkshire sites added to the register

Rockingham Kiln (Swinton Pottery) Rotherham

Former Elsecar Ironworks, Wentworth, Rotherham

Church of All Saints, Stockbridge Lane, Owston, Doncaster

Church of St Catherine, Richmond Road, Sheffield

Cementation furnace, Hoyle Street, Sheffield

