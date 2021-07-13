Norfolk Heritage Park was your third favourite. James Dunne said on Twitter: "Norfolk park is very underrated. It’s a beautiful park".
Norfolk Heritage Park was your third favourite. James Dunne said on Twitter: "Norfolk park is very underrated. It’s a beautiful park".

These are the 11 best parks in Sheffield - according to our readers

The weather is hot, it’s half term and, if you’re not away, Sheffield has lots of fantastic parks where you can enjoy the sunshine.

By Julia Armstrong
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 12:05 pm

But which is your favourite? We asked on social media – and Graves Park won by a mile. It’s popular because there so much open space, children’s play areas, the animal farm and cafe. Take a look at our pictures to see what your other favourites are.

Forge Dam, Abbeyfield, Parson Cross, Wensley, Concord, Longley, Rivelin and Crookes Valley Parks and Handsworth Recreation Ground all got honourable mentions, as did Cliffe Park in Dronfield and Clifton Park, Rotherham.

1. Graves is great

Lots of youngsters, like two-year-old Freddie Grantham, pictured, love the Graves Park Animal Farm. Fiona Duxbury said on Facebook: "Graves for the space, woods, birds, animals, cafe and play area". It came top in our poll

Photo: Scott Merrylees

2. Millhouses memories

Millhouses Park came second - and fidgetyfish on Twitter and Lesley Bamber O'Meara on Facebook both want to see the once-popular lido return. Many people still paddle there but they use the river now

Photo: JPI Media

3. Endearing Endcliffe

Endcliffe Park, seen here as lockdown rules were eased in May, came fourth in our poll - it wins "hands down", said Jamie Mac on Twitter

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Hillsborough fans

Hillsborough Park is your fifth favourite. The Tramlines venue also boasts this fantastic new slide, seen here last December being admired by Councillors Bob Johnson (who has since lost his seat) and Mary Lea and Christine Welburn from Friends of Hillsborough Park

Photo: Submit

