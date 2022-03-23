Historic England: Images of Sheffield landmarks from the air following launch of aerial map

This new tool shows thousands of historic photographs from all around the UK from an aerial perspective and allows the public to explore the changing face of England’s landscapes.

The imagery provides a fascinating insight into the expansion and development of England’s Urban centres and rural landscapes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An aerial view East Hecla steelworks where Meadowhall now stands in Sheffield. Credit: Historic England

Here are the three aerial images provided from Historical England of Sheffield and Rotherham landmarks.

East Hecla Steelworks:

This aerial photograph shows a birds eye view perspective of the Sheffield steelworks which used to be located in the area now occupied by Meadowhall shopping centre.

The steelworks in Sheffield were vital for production of artillery shells during the First World War, and East Hecla produced 289,200 shells.

Following the closure of East Hecla in the 1980s, Meadowhall shopping centre was built between 1990 and 1992. Credit: Historic England

After 1917, some of the factory was converted into the manufacture of 60-pounder guns, in addition to shells also being produced there during World War Two.

Meadowhall:

In the 1980s, the East Hecla steelworks closed down, leaving the area they were leaving unoccupied.

Between 1990 and 1992, Meadowhall shopping centre we have all began to know and love was built on this site.

An aerial view of a Rotherham WW2 Barrage Balloon used to make enemy aircraft and bombing less accurate. Credit: Historic England

This aerial view of the shopping centre shows the change and development of the site in the space of just a few years as it completely transformed from a huge factory to a modern day shopping centre.

Rotherham Barrage Balloon:

This historic aerial image taken in 1940 shows a Second World War barrage balloon in Rotherham.

These balloons were an important airborne defence as the balloon was raised to force enemy aircraft to fly higher, making enemy bombing of the area less accurate as they were higher up in the air.

The balloons were up to 62 feet long and could fly up to 5000 feet. They were initially operated by men, but in 1941, the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force were trained to operate the balloons to relieve more men for duty.