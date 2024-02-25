Haunting tales and history around some of Sheffield's most well-known landmarks

Everyone loves a good ghost story – and Sheffield has plenty of them

Like so many city’s there is no shortage of great ghost stories in the city.

These 12 well known Sheffield buildings and locations around the city have all been searched by ghost-hunters or have spooky stories to tell of previous spirit sightings. Many of them are pubs – cue old joke about serving spirits after hours!

Some of the stories date back decades, and some even longer than that.

But some are more recent tales of ghostly goings in recent years.

If you’re looking for some good old fashioned ghost stories, look no further.

1 . Sheffield's haunted places There have been many places said to be haunted in Sheffield, and these are just some. Picture: Steve Taylor, National World Photo: Steve Taylor, National World Photo Sales

2 . Old police station Sheffield's National Emergency Services Museum, based in a former police and fire station on West Bar, is said to be haunted and regularly plays host to groups of paranormal investigators. The venue still has original holding cells that are supposed to be haunted by a so-called 'angry spirit'. Photo: other Photo Sales

3 . Club 60 The interior of "Club 60" in 1961 - a jazz club held in the cellars of the Acorn Inn at Shalesmoor. It is reported that the ghost of a murdered man was spotted walking through the venue. Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

4 . Ye Olde Harrow The former Ye Old Harrow pub on Broad Street, Sheffield, has gained a reputation as one of the city's most haunted buildings. In 2020, ghost hunters claimed to have captured the spirit of a drunk woman boozing it up at the abandoned pub. The building was sold at auction a few years ago for £301,000. Photo: submit Photo Sales