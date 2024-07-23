He talked about local artists who performed very early in their careers — acts like Pulp, Human League, Def Leppard, Vice Versa (later to become ABC); the list went on and on!

But then, we moved on to the national and international acts that really put the Limit on the map.

The conversation became the inspiration behind 'I Swear I Was There' – a range of T-shirt designs that celebrated three of the most iconic shows ever held at the West Street rock'n'roll epicentre. Siouxsie & The Banshees, the B-52’s, and the Cramps were the three gigs immortalised on the shirts. One journalist famously cited the B-52’s gig as one of the best in history.

In the week George Webster sadly passed away, the significance of the phrase appears more poignant than ever. The gig roster that he presided over reads like a who's who of ‘70s/‘80s rock'n'roll. Who wouldn't have wanted to have been there at one of those groundbreaking shows?

One of his proudest gigs wasn’t actually at the Limit—but it was made possible by the success of the venue. The West Street club bankrolled the restoration of the then-derelict Sheffield Lyceum into a music venue in the early '80s. Joe Cocker’s appearance was something George Webster truly cherished.

Music flowed through his veins. He traced his inspiration for The Limit back a decade to the King Mojo club – the Sheffield venue started by the Stringfellow Brothers. The venue brought everyone from Jimi Hendrix to Stevie Wonder to Pitsmoor.

Gigs George Webster promoted at The Limit, which he co-owned with Kevan Johnson, along with additional shows they promoted at the Top Rank, truly put the city on the map: The Clash, The Police, U2, Ramones, Specials – the list goes on and on.

And that’s not forgetting their pivotal role in the development of Sheffield’s electro-pop sound and the acts they managed.

George Webster started life as a DJ. He made a name for himself at the Buccaneer on Leopold Street before moving to the Wapentake. He amassed a fanatical following. They followed him to the Limit, which opened in the spring of 1978.

George Webster's funeral is set to take place on Friday, 2nd August at 2:45 PM at Hutcliffewood, Sheffield, followed by a gathering at Meersbrook Bowling Club, Shirebrook Rd, Heeley, Sheffield S8.

Attire: Clubbing wear, 'Take it to the Limit' T-shirt and jeans, or whatever you think appropriate.

Please, no flowers. All donations should be made to the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund.

Limit T-shirts are available here – a donation to the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund will be made for every shirt sold: https://dirtystopouts.com/products/limit-unisex-fit-t-shirt-various-colours

1 . Buccaneer Buccaneer assist manager Norman Coldwell with DJs George Webster and Ian RobertsPhoto: Neil Anderson Photo Sales

2 . The Cramps The Cramps at The Limit nightclub in SheffieldPhoto: Pete Hill Photo Sales

3 . Wapentake Sheffield's Wapentake bar with George Webster on the far rightPhoto: Neil Anderson Photo Sales