The meeting point of Langsett Road, Middlewood Road, Holme Lane and Bradfield Road near the River Loxley has been altered and changed a few times, with the last major development being the arrival of Supertram, which caused chaos for a long time. Hillsborough has long maintained its own busy shopping centre, maybe due to the fact that the area only became part of Sheffield just after the turn of the last century.

Of course the area becomes much busier on Sheffield Wednesday match days and both the stadium and the club’s Middlewood Road training ground lie close by.

Supertram construction may have caused traffic chaos but it has given the area easy access to the city centre and Meadowhall. As you can see from these pictures, the presence of trams goes right back to the early horse-drawn days. The old tram terminus was on Holme Lane, where the facade of the building still stands as the gateway to a medical centre.

1. Then: Hillsborough Corner The busy junction in October 1981

2. Now: Hillsborough Corner Hillsborough Corner, which is still the heart of the suburb's shopping district

3. Historic inn Hillsborough Corner in 1900, sent in by the grandson of former Star photographer Albert Robinson, with a horse-drawn tram outside the old Hillsborough Inn

4. Fashion image Maureen Tingle pictured at New Image, 227 Middlewood Road