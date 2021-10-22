Decorated ex-serviceman from Sheffield honoured by family, friends and as he's laid to rest

Eric Broadhurst died peacefully earlier this month aged 89.

He was married to Betty, and together they had three children.

A proud member of the Coldstream Guards, he was an Escort at Queen Elizabeth II Coronation in 1953.

Buglers David Barlow and Andy Page from Yorkshire Volunteers corps of Drums, with Royal British Legion Standard Bearers

Serving in many parts of the world including Tripoli, Gibraltar, Malta,and Cyprus.

He also saw active service in Egypt during Suez in 1956.

Serving with The French Foreign legion in Treesse France where he was given a citation for bravery.

After leaving the regular army, while working at Samuel Fox’s in Stocksbridge, Eric also served in the Territorial Army.

Standard Bearers from The Royal British Leaders

‘A’ Company, The Hallams, becoming Company Sgt Major, where his company won the honorary Colonel’s shield.

“Eric, we will always treasure you, your love lives on within our hearts.

Eric Broadhurst family members

Not just a neighbour, and a friend, you were family to us all.

You will be truly missed by everyone who knows you R.I.P my very special friend “

Pauline Hanson said “ I would like to pay a little tribute to my dear friend Eric.

A true gentleman, he was the kindest person I knew.

He will be sadly missed by myself and everyone who knew him,”

Armistice day was a very important date in Eric's calendar, he would attend the memorial held in Weston Park.

Rebecca said “Eric became a friend of mine , when he lost Betty over 15 years ago.

Erica was a gentleman , kind, funny, understanding. He would always make sure you were ok, before himself.

With his haircut and his medals, he looked the hero I will miss you Eric and will always love you , thank you for being my friend “

This was followed by the Ode of Remembrance spoken by Pat Davey from the Royal British Legion.

Followed by the last post from David Barlow and Andy Page from the Yorkshire Volunteer Corps of Drums followed by a minute's silence.

Colonel Norton from York and Lancaster Regiment also came to show his respect, as did Colonel Elliot from the Yorkshire Volunteers said “ Eric taught me a lot about becoming an Officer , a real super guy, a gentleman.”

Dianne Green said “ My Mom and Dad were friends of Eric and Betty going back from the early 60s.

My dad served with Eric when they were in the TA at Endcliffe Hall .

They did lots of Charity events, lots of parties for kids.

Eric and his mate Terry would do a sand dance, they would wear Fezs, with sand on the floor and entertain.