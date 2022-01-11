Aerial picture of Sheffield taken in the 90s reveals just how much the city centre has changed
Sheffield is constantly changing and we’ve found this picture showing how different the city centre looked during the 90s.
If you compare the 90s picture to now, this area of Sheffield city centre looks completely different with buildings knocked down and new ones constructed in their place.
You can spot the now-demolished egg box building that made way for Millennium Square/St Paul’s Place as well as the Winter Gardens.
The picture also shows the city centre landmark known affectionately as the Wedding Cake because of its round shape, which was knocked down to make way for the Charles Street ‘Cheese Grater’ multi-storey car park and Millennium Square.
The old crucible theatre can be seen before its £15 million refurbishment between 2007 and late 2009.
If you look closely, you can see Tudor Square, which served as part open space, part car park before 1991 when it was transformed into a public square by the City Council.