Pictures reveal how Sheffield’s Tudor Square was once a city centre car park

Tudor Square only became known as a public square in 1991 when the City Council decided to improve the urban landscape in the city centre in preparation for the 1991 World Student Games, held in Sheffield.

Before the redevelopment, the square had served as part open space, part car park, as shown in the pictures from 1986.

The Lyceum, Sheffield's second-oldest theatre, sits on the east side of the square. On the north side of the square is the Crucible, the venue for the World Snooker Championships.

Tudor Square in 1986.

Since becoming a public square in 1991, it has seen other developments, and in 2010 the square was modernised with funds provided by the European Regional Development Fund via Yorkshire Forward.

The project aimed to provide Sheffield Theatres Trust with an open public space for cultural activity.