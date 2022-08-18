A-level results: Do you recognise any of these Sheffield students picking up their results from years gone by?
Students in Sheffield are picking up get their A-level results – and so here we are taking a look back at pictures of city youngsters celebrating their successes over the years.
By Lee Peace
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:45 am
This year’s students have had the added stress of studying during a pandemic to cope with but it’s never easy at any time waiting to see if your hard work has paid off. Good luck to all students getting their results!
