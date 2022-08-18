News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out

A-level results: Do you recognise any of these Sheffield students picking up their results from years gone by?

Students in Sheffield are picking up get their A-level results – and so here we are taking a look back at pictures of city youngsters celebrating their successes over the years.

By Lee Peace
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:45 am

This year’s students have had the added stress of studying during a pandemic to cope with but it’s never easy at any time waiting to see if your hard work has paid off. Good luck to all students getting their results!

Read this: Women’s fashion brand opens first UK stand-alone store at Meadowhall

Sarah Moore, Beth Argent, Angela Wilkinson and Zoe Wilson Smith in 1997.

1. Results day!

Sarah Moore, Beth Argent, Angela Wilkinson and Zoe Wilson Smith in 1997.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

2. All smiles

Notre Dame High pupils with their results in 2009 - from left, Jenny Routh, Holly Roberts, Helen Vaughan and Olga Phillips

Photo: Sarah Washbourn

Photo Sales

3. Jumping for joy

Sheffield College students picking up their A-level results

Photo: JPI

Photo Sales

4. All Saints students

Pupils discuss their 2009 A-level results at All Saints RC High, Sheffield. From left, Nick Bell, Dami Alabi and Ayo Alabi

Photo: Sarah Washbourn

Photo Sales
SheffieldStudentsMeadowhall
Next Page
Page 1 of 3