37 photos showing inspiring headteachers at Sheffield primary and secondary schools in the 90s and 2000s

Almost everyone can remember being called to the headteacher’s office at some point during their school days.

These pictures show the men and women who ran Sheffield’s primary and secondary schools during the 1990s and 2000s.

Many of these fondly-remembered headteachers are pictured with their pupils and fellow staff members.

Our retro photo gallery includes a royal visit by the late Queen Elizabeth II, a charity ‘gunging’ and one brave headteacher at the controls of a digger, cutting the first sod at a new school site.

Do you remember any of these headteachers, or the teachers and pupils pictured with them?

These are some of the fondly remember headteachers at Sheffield primary and secondary schools during the 1990s and 2000s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Chris Mallaband, headteacher at Parkwood High School, in Shirecliffe, Sheffield

Chris Mallaband, headteacher at Parkwood High School, in Shirecliffe, Sheffield Photo: Steve Ellis

Mr Walze, headteacher of Sheffield's 'smallest' school, Bethany School, on Anns Road, Heeley, with pupils and teachers in 1997

Mr Walze, headteacher of Sheffield's 'smallest' school, Bethany School, on Anns Road, Heeley, with pupils and teachers in 1997 Photo: Steve Ellis

Stocksbridge Junior School headteacher Dave Foster and his pupils celebrate the school's Ofsted report in 2003

Stocksbridge Junior School headteacher Dave Foster and his pupils celebrate the school's Ofsted report in 2003 Photo: Dean Atkins

