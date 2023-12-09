Gallery shows big name stars on visits in and around Sheffield, ranging from legendary artists and singers to A-list actors

It may not have the same glamour as Hollywood – but Sheffield has been visited by some of the biggest celebrities in the world.

From The Beatles to the Sex Pistols, from Olivia Newton John to Paul Newman, the city and its surrounding countryside and nearby towns have seen many a famous face pass through.

Here are some pictures from the past as the great and good visit our city and its surrounding countryside.

We have looked into our archives and picked some of the most interesting and most famous from over the years.

They are a string of household names, from all over the globe.

Gallery shows top celebrities spotted in and around Sheffield

The Beatles Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr and fans at the Beatles City hall concert on November 2 1963

Olivia Newton-John Olivia Newton-John pictured at High Storrs School, Sheffield, July 14, 1973

Kylie Minogue Kylie Minogue at the Roxy, Arundel Gate, Sheffield, in October 1989