News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

29 big-name celebrities photographed in and around Sheffield, including Dolly Parton and Kylie Minogue

Gallery shows big name stars on visits in and around Sheffield, ranging from legendary artists and singers to A-list actors
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 9th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

It may not have the same glamour as Hollywood – but Sheffield has been visited by some of the biggest celebrities in the world.

From The Beatles to the Sex Pistols, from Olivia Newton John to Paul Newman, the city and its surrounding countryside and nearby towns have seen many a famous face pass through.

Here are some pictures from the past as the great and good visit our city and its surrounding countryside.

We have looked into our archives and picked some of the most interesting and most famous from over the years.

They are a string of household names, from all over the globe.

Have you ever photographed a famous face in the city? Email your picture to [email protected] and we’ll include it in our next gallery.

Submitted

1. Gallery shows top celebrities spotted in and around Sheffield

Submitted Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr and fans at the Beatles City hall concert on November 2 1963

2. The Beatles

Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr and fans at the Beatles City hall concert on November 2 1963 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Olivia Newton-John pictured at High Storrs School, Sheffield, July 14, 1973

3. Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John pictured at High Storrs School, Sheffield, July 14, 1973 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Kylie Minogue at the Roxy, Arundel Gate, Sheffield, in October 1989

4. Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue at the Roxy, Arundel Gate, Sheffield, in October 1989 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldHollywood