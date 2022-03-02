Sheffield Auction Gallery bringing 250 rare and collectable comics and memorabilia to auction

Included in the specialist comics auction are many impressive ‘slabbed’ comics including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Amazing Spiderman, Showcase Four and The Avengers.

The slabbed comics have been examined by impartial third parties and assigned a grade A condition, then encased within a hard plastic sealed case.

Sheffield Auction Gallery is bringing 250 pieces of rare memorabilia and comics for auction later this month.

Other comics available at the auction include editions of Spider-Man, Batman, Catwoman, Wonder Woman, Hulk, Thor, Captain America, Ghost Rider, Captain Marvel, She-Hulk, The Flash, Green Lantern, Star Wars, Superboy, X-Men, Marvel Preview Presents, Journey Into Mystery, Strange Tales, Fantastic Four, Batgirl and many more.

Memorabilia will also be available at the auction, including figures, framed posters, autographed photos, books, magazines, canvas prints and photo books.

The auction is to be held at Sheffield auction house on Thursday March 24.

Stan Lee Signed: Amazing Spider-Man #40 Box Canvas Framed 81/195, fully certified by Castle Galleries.