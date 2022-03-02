Sheffield Auction Gallery bringing 250 rare and collectable comics and memorabilia to auction

Sheffield Auction Gallery will be bringing to auction 250 rare and collectable comics and memorabilia in their specialist comics auction later this month.

By Alex Wilkinson
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 8:45 am

Included in the specialist comics auction are many impressive ‘slabbed’ comics including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Amazing Spiderman, Showcase Four and The Avengers.

The slabbed comics have been examined by impartial third parties and assigned a grade A condition, then encased within a hard plastic sealed case.

Other comics available at the auction include editions of Spider-Man, Batman, Catwoman, Wonder Woman, Hulk, Thor, Captain America, Ghost Rider, Captain Marvel, She-Hulk, The Flash, Green Lantern, Star Wars, Superboy, X-Men, Marvel Preview Presents, Journey Into Mystery, Strange Tales, Fantastic Four, Batgirl and many more.

Memorabilia will also be available at the auction, including figures, framed posters, autographed photos, books, magazines, canvas prints and photo books.

The auction is to be held at Sheffield auction house on Thursday March 24.

Stan Lee Signed: Amazing Spider-Man #40 Box Canvas Framed 81/195, fully certified by Castle Galleries.
Star Trek Original Pencil artwork by Robert Bailey, signed and stamped by the Artist, inscribed "Beam Me Up Scotty" by William Shatner with signature. Not only a beautiful depiction of the Enterprise Bridge Crew, but it's also even signed with a message by Captain Kirk himself. Fully Certified by Castle Galleries.
Sheffield