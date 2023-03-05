News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV

14 fascinating aerial photos showing how Sheffield city centre has changed since the 1920s

Sheffield city centre is undergoing a major transformation at the moment, with cranes punctuating the skyline as work continues apace.

By Robert Cumber
2 minutes ago

A new hotel, a foodhall and hundreds of apartments are being created as part of the huge Heart of the City II development, while the overhaul of Fargate has just begun, there are plans for what would be the city’s tallest building at the bottom of High Street, and towers are rising at the £300 million West Bar Square site.

But it is not the first time the city centre has undergone huge changes, as shown in these photos, taking you back in time some 100 years from the present day to the 1920s. The construction of Sheffield City Hall, the devastation of the Sheffield Blitz, and the building and subsequent demolition of the Egg Box extension to Sheffield Town Hall are all pictured. Many lost landmarks can be seen in this retro photo gallery, which shows the changing face of streets including The Moor and Fargate over the decades.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1. Changes

These aerial photos of Sheffield city centre show how much it has changed since the 1920s

Photo: Picture Sheffield

2. Fargate - 2009

An aerial view of Sheffield city centre in 2009, looking down Fargate and beyond towards Kemsley House (the white building) on High Street

Photo: Picture Sheffield/Vin Malone

3. Orchard Square - 2009

Aerial view of Orchard Square in Sheffield city centre, looking along Leopold Street, in 2009

Photo: Picture Sheffield

4. Sheffield Town Hall - 1994

Sheffield city centre viewed from above in 1994, showing the Town Hall and extension, Register Office, Central Library, Novotel, Lyceum and Crucible Theatre, Arundel Gate, foreground, Surrey Street and Norfolk Street, centre, and St Marie's RC Church, top right

Photo: Picture Sheffield

