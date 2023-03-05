14 fascinating aerial photos showing how Sheffield city centre has changed since the 1920s
Sheffield city centre is undergoing a major transformation at the moment, with cranes punctuating the skyline as work continues apace.
A new hotel, a foodhall and hundreds of apartments are being created as part of the huge Heart of the City II development, while the overhaul of Fargate has just begun, there are plans for what would be the city’s tallest building at the bottom of High Street, and towers are rising at the £300 million West Bar Square site.
But it is not the first time the city centre has undergone huge changes, as shown in these photos, taking you back in time some 100 years from the present day to the 1920s. The construction of Sheffield City Hall, the devastation of the Sheffield Blitz, and the building and subsequent demolition of the Egg Box extension to Sheffield Town Hall are all pictured. Many lost landmarks can be seen in this retro photo gallery, which shows the changing face of streets including The Moor and Fargate over the decades.
All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.