Sheffield and The King have a storied relationship as The Fiesta nightclub was the only a venue anywhere else outside North America to come close to booking the star.

The Sheffield City Archives uncovered a copy of a newsletter published by the city’s Fiesta nightspot that features a large image of The King emblazoned across its front page, accompanied by an ‘open letter' of invitation to the singer penned by the club's owners, brothers Keith and Jim Lipthorpe.

The publication dated from 1972, when Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker was said to be seeking a ‘supper club showcase’ for his client rather than a stadium or arena appearance. Negotiations broke down when the manager’s demands became too much and Elvis died five years later in 1977.

However, the love affair with Elvis has continued and over the years many people have dressed up to pay homage to the great rock and roll legend.

So who you can spot in these retro pictures going back more than 20 years.

Which King lookalikes can you spot in these throwback snaps?

Making the king political Monster Raving Loony Party election canidate Eddie Vee, dressed as Elvis, visited the Earth Centre, at Denaby , in 2000, and showed he was listening to the electorate when he posed with these gigantic "ears", which are part of the sensory trail at the centre.

Fan group Elvis Presley Concert, Sheffield Arena.Pictured back in 2002 were Elvis look a likes LtoR: Russell Fennall,David Woodward,Carl Morte,Phil Paling from Swinton & Wath

Sheffield Show . You want some more you come to the right place. Elvis Fan and artist Malcolm Simmons shows off his Elvis paintings at the Sheffield Show, Graves Park, Sheffield in 2002