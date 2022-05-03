Yorkshire's Scampston Hall throws open its doors to visitors for first time since start of Covid pandemic

Scampston Hall will be reopening to the public for guided tours from Sunday May 15

Scampston Hall is a regency-style house set within Capability Brown Parkland. It is best known for its award-winning contemporary walled garden which sits within the 18th-century kitchen

garden walls.

The gardens and parkland have been open to the public since the end of March.

Scampston Estate has been in the same family for over three centuries. The Hall was remodelled in 1800, and this is the house as it can be viewed today, with elegant regency interiors.

The art collection is extensive and includes a number of paintings by Gainsborough and Marlow.

Chris Legard, owner of Scampston Hall, is delighted to welcome visitors. He said: “We open the hall for a short but special period over the summer months.

"As it is a family home, our hope is that guided tours are a more intimate experience than visits to many other stately home attractions.

"Miranda and I delight in welcoming the public and sharing the collections built up by my ancestors. We offer a warm welcome, being greeted by the Butler, Craig, or myself, and liven

up each tour with some excellent anecdotes.”