Why Black History Month should not be limited to one month in Sheffield

Black History Month is a time to educate, celebrate and raise awareness of the history, achievements and contributions of Black people in the UK and beyond, historically and today.

Sheffield Council is supporting the range of events being hosted by community groups, businesses and residents in the city over the next few weeks.

Councillor Abtisam Mohamed, leadership advisor for the co-operative executive on poverty, fairness and equality at Sheffield City Council, said: “Sheffield is a culturally rich city and we are hugely proud of our diverse communities.

“People of African descent have long played a significant role in Sheffield’s story including our social, cultural, economic and political life, historically and today. Their contributions have helped to make our city the exciting and vibrant place that it is and this should be celebrated wholeheartedly.

“It’s fantastic to see the city coming together to celebrate Black History Month with a really exciting programme of events and activities. I hope that everyone gets involved however they can and takes the opportunity to not only enjoy all that is on offer but to learn more about the diverse communities that are so important to this city.

“While Black History Month is an important time to raise awareness, we must not limit our appreciation and recognition to just one month. A key priority of the council’s one year plan is to take visible action to fight poverty and inequality. We are committed to implementing any recommendations made by the Race Equality Commission to ensure this is a fair, inclusive organisation that reflects the diversity of the city we serve, tackling discrimination and prejudice wherever it is found.”

Sheffield’s Black History Month will feature art exhibitions in the Moor Market, performances at Theatre Deli, a talk with writer Désirée Reynolds and archivist Cheryl Bailey, an African-Caribbean market on Fargate and a community-led film from Nyara School of Arts.

Bantu History Sheffield, a dedicated website promoting multicultural events and activities across the city and set up by the BAME Sheffield Equality Partnership, supported by Sheffield City Council, is due to be launched soon.