Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham, where scenes for hit Netflix drama The Crown were filmed, asked for donations of the fancy crockery to replace more than 80 cups and saucers which were smashed when shelving there collapsed.

Sarah McLeod, CEO of Wentworth Woodhouse, said: “It is absolutely devastating for us all. We love our Royal Albert china collection, and it is vital in the great charity work we do.

“It is gutting because our work is hard enough without this sort of thing happening, and the collection has been built up over years from buying at charity shops and antique fairs.”

Given the crockery is used for the venue’s popular afternoon teas, and with a wedding booked in for Sunday, staff are keen for people to contribute their china if they have any.

In a statement, Wentworth Woodhouse said: “An unfortunate accident has occurred meaning we have lost much of our Royal Albert china.

“If you, or anyone you know, is willing to donate any Wedgwood Old Country Roses teacups, saucers, sugar bowls and small plates we would be immensely grateful.”

Filming for the fifth season of The Crown took place at Wentworth Woodhouse earlier this year. The house has also appeared in Downtown Abbey, Gentleman Jack, and The Darkest Hour, among other films and TV shows.