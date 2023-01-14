These photos show demolition underway at a historic pub in Sheffield where the rules of football as we know it were reputedly drawn up.

The Plough on Sandygate Road in Crosspool stands opposite Hallam FC – the oldest football ground in the world. It was built in 1929 but there is evidence the pub existed in some form since the mid 1600s and it is believed to be where the modern rules of the game were agreed. But this piece of Sheffield’s sporting heritage will soon be just a memory after demolition began this week.

The building is being razed to the ground to make way for eight new three-bedroom town houses. Plans for the homes were initially rejected by Sheffield Council but the developers appealed and a planning inspector overturned the decision, allowing the houses to be built.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners had fought for years to save The Plough, which they had described as a ‘landmark building’ and part of the city’s ‘heritage’. They claimed its destruction would amount to ‘cultural vandalism’ and that it should be celebrated as a historic football site.

Demolition has begun at The Plough pub on Sandygate Road in Crosspool, Sheffield, which is being razed to make way for eight new town houses. It stands opposite Hallam FC - the oldest football ground in the world - and is believed to be were the rules of the modern game as we know it were drawn up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Plough closed in 2015 and plans to open a Sainsbury’s store there were rejected by the council in 2017. When Ei Group decided to sell the building, which had been listed by the council as an asset of community value, campaigners fighting to save the pub raised £435,000, which they thought would be enough to buy it and run it for the community. But it was instead sold to Spacepad, which applied for permission to demolish the pub and build homes.

More than 200 objections to the planning application were submitted, with Save Britain’s Heritage and CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) among those opposing the proposals. But although the council refused permission, the planning inspector said it had been wrong to do so, claiming there was no evidence the building had a viable future as a pub and saying the planned development would bring significant housing and economic benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property last year went on the market with a £2.2m asking price. It was described as a ‘rare residential development opportunity’ in the sought-after neighbourhood, with the sales blurb mentioning how it is ‘prominently located’ opposite Hallam FC.

Demolition has begun at The Plough pub on Sandygate Road in Crosspool, Sheffield, which is being razed to make way for eight new town houses. It stands opposite Hallam FC - the oldest football ground in the world - and is believed to be were the rules of the modern game as we know it were drawn up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demolition has begun at The Plough pub on Sandygate Road in Crosspool, Sheffield, which is being razed to make way for eight new town houses. It stands opposite Hallam FC - the oldest football ground in the world - and is believed to be were the rules of the modern game as we know it were drawn up.