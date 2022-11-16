The Plough Inn, on Sandygate Road, opposite Hallam FC – the oldest football ground in the world – is believed to be where the modern rules of football were first drawn up, albeit in an earlier building. But plans to raze the premises and replace it with eight new three-bedroom town houses were approved last year when a planning inspector overturned Sheffield Council’s decision to refuse permission.

The property is now being advertised for sale with a £2.2m asking price. In 2017, campaigners fighting to save the pub had managed to raise £435,000 in an attempt to buy it and run it for the community. But then-owners Ei Group rejected that offer and instead sold it to Spacepad, which eventually secured permission to bulldoze the pub and build homes on the plot.

Crosthwaite Commercial, which is marketing the property, describes it as a ‘rare residential development opportunity’ in the sought-after neighbourhood, and mentions how it is ‘prominently located’ opposite Hallam FC.

The current building dates back to 1929, but it is understood a pub has existed there since the 17th century. The Plough Inn closed in 2015 and plans to open a Sainsbury’s store there were rejected by the council in 2017. The pub was listed by the council as an asset of community value, meaning that when Ei Group decided to sell up, it was required to give members of the community the opportunity to put together a bid, which it did, but it was under no obligation to accept the offer.

The firm instead sold to Spacepad, which applied for permission to demolish the pub and build homes. More than 200 objections were submitted, with Save Britain’s Heritage and CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) among those opposing the application. But although the council refused permission, the planning inspector said it had been wrong to do so, claiming there was no evidence the building had a viable future as a pub and saying the planned development would bring significant housing and economic benefits.

When permission to demolish the pub and build homes there was granted on appeal in 2021, Peter Duff, who had led the campaign to save the ‘landmark’ building, described the outcome as a ‘loss to the city, which will see another piece of its heritage disappear’.