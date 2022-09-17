The death of Queen Elizabeth II brings back memories of my first trip to London to see Her Royal Highness

We all knew it would happen one day, however it still took many by surprise.

At the back of our minds, I think we all knew that the Queen would never abdicate as she vowed back in 1953 at her coronation to serve her subjects as Queen for life.

Sheffield Corps of Drums marching down the Mall and past the Queen

We now have to contemplate one of the biggest ceremonial events to take place in British history when the Queen is laid to rest at Windsor Castle after her state funeral held at Westminster Abbey.

The passing of The Queen reminded me of my first visit to London in 1977 for the Queen Silver Jubilee.

I was a member of a marching band called Sheffield Corps of Drums and I was 12-years-old at the time.

The band were National Champions, were invited to London to take part in the procession down the Mall and past Buckingham Palace, in front of The Queen.

The Mall 2022

A group of ten to eighteen years old’s travelling down to London to represent Sheffield.

We didn’t really see it that way as children, looking back on a very special day for those who took part.

My memories aren't as vivid as I would have liked, we set off from Sheffield early on Saturday morning arriving in London at midday.

We parked our coach on the Mall, along with numerous other coaches who’d travelled down for the same occasion.

I believe, I wasn’t well on the day so, didn’t actually take part in the march past.

We had a great viewing position above all the spectators along the Mall, in our coach

It was a momentous event for all concerned although as a twelve year old I hardly took it all in.

The Platinum Jubilee and the passing of The Queen has brought it back to me.

When the parade finished and everyone was onboard we set off back to Sheffield.

But first the driver took us on a quick tour of the city.

The most interesting site I remember seeing was Downing Street. It was amazing to think the Prime Minister lived just down that street yards away from where we were passing.

The only other site at the time I remembered passing was Big Ben adjacent to Parliament.

At the time I never thought that day would bear so much relevance to me 45 years later.