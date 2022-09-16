A Sheffield property auction has seen a Doncaster cottage sell for a price much higher than the price offered as a guide by the auctioneers.

The cottage, on Hagg Lane in Doncaster, was sold for £438,000 during Mark Jenkinson and Son’s September auction last week.

Valuers set a guide price of £295,000 on the property in the lead up to the auction, which was exceeded by £143,000.

It was deemed to be fantastic for someone with equestrian interests, as it has stables and just under three acres of land.

The cottage also had a separate one-bed flat on the property, which was included in the sale.

The auction has 32 lots in total, with a mix of residential, commercial and land for sale.

It appeared very successful, with a number of residential properties going for over the guide price set by Mark Jenkinson and Son.

The next Mark Jenkinson and Son auction is on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Take a look through this gallery for all the images and sale results for the residential properties from the auction.

1. Springfield Crescent, Bolsover, Chesterfield This home sold for £78,000, which is £28,000 more than it's guide price. It is another project property needing a makeover. Photo: Mark Jenkinson and Son

2. Myrtle Road, Heeley, Sheffield This was another home in need of modernisation and sold for a terrific £105,000. A good chunk more than it's £90,000 guide price. Photo: Mark Jenkinson and Son

3. Cliff Gardens, Scunthorpe This home sold for £147,500, when it had a guide price, pre-auction of £95,000. It'll need a bit of modernising by the new owners. Photo: Mark Jenkinson and Son

4. Browning Road, Foxhill, Sheffield This property was said to be needing modernisation and had a guide price of £48,000. We're sure the seller will be very happy after it went for £89,000. Photo: Mark Jenkinson and Son