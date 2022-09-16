Homes for sale Sheffield: Cottage with £295,000 guide price sells for nearly £440,000 at auction
A cottage in South Yorkshire has sold for £143,000 more than it was marketed at in a recent Mark Jenkinson and Son property auction.
A Sheffield property auction has seen a Doncaster cottage sell for a price much higher than the price offered as a guide by the auctioneers.
The cottage, on Hagg Lane in Doncaster, was sold for £438,000 during Mark Jenkinson and Son’s September auction last week.
Valuers set a guide price of £295,000 on the property in the lead up to the auction, which was exceeded by £143,000.
It was deemed to be fantastic for someone with equestrian interests, as it has stables and just under three acres of land.
The cottage also had a separate one-bed flat on the property, which was included in the sale.
The auction has 32 lots in total, with a mix of residential, commercial and land for sale.
It appeared very successful, with a number of residential properties going for over the guide price set by Mark Jenkinson and Son.
The next Mark Jenkinson and Son auction is on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.