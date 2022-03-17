St Patrick's Day: A look back at past Sheffield celebrations from Irish dancing to parties and parades

Events held in the city on March 17 have ranged from cultural celebrations centred on Sheffield’s Irish community to fun drinking sessions and parties organised to join in with the (Guinness-based) fun.
Here are some pictures to show how Sheffield has marked Ireland’s national day over the past couple of decades.
1. Asleep on the job!
General manager of the Hoghead pub, Mark Simmonite, camps out in Orchard Square, Sheffield with the pub's consignment of Guinness which had to be stored outside before the weekends St Patrick's Day celebrations in March 2002
Photo: Andrew Partridge
2. Town hall dancing
Irish dancers performing in the packed lobby at Sheffield Town Hall, where a civic reception was held in celebration of St Patrick's Day 2009
Photo: Mike Waistell
3. Music for St Luke's
Irish musician John Dowling, pictured at his home on Blackstock Drive, Sheffield ahead of a concert on St Patrick's Day 2005 in aid of St Luke's Hospice, who cared for his daughter Theresa. Sadly, John died recently, aged 93, and his funeral and wake featured lots of live performances of the music he loved, performed and taught.
Photo: Mike Waistell
4. Lucky Owl?
An Owls fan at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, dressed up for St Patrick's Day in March 2017
Photo: Steve Ellis