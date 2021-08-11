Sheffield rockers enjoy night of nostalgia looking back at city's legendary venue the Wapentake

The Dirty Stop Out's Guide to Sheffield - Wapentake Edition chronicles the life of the subterranean bar that ran for nearly a quarter of a century underneath the Grosvenor House Hotel in Charter Square in the city centre.

Covid had forced the postponement of the original launch event but, with the recent lifting of restrictions, the dancefloor finally reopened and scores of former patrons enjoyed the reunion they often wondered would ever happen.

Neil Anderson, author of the book, said: “It was truly a fantastic night and the first time many people had tasted freedom since the first lockdown.

“The Wapentake and its celebrated landlady Olga Marshall shaped the lives of so many people over the years and it has been an honour to compile the book that is proving hugely popular.”

The bar was first frequented by rockers in the early 1970s and hosted one of the earliest shows by Def Leppard. The band returned in 1995 at the height of their fame to play once more - just months before the bar shut for the last time.The launch event took place at the Corporation nightclub on Milton Street and was headlined by Ken Hall, the rock DJ that made his name at the Wapentake.