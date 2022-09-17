Sheffield retro: 9 pictures to take you back to 1981 - the year of Charles and Diana's wedding
1981 was a year of strikes and economic strife – sound familiar?
By errol edwards
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 4:45 am
There are many comparisons that came be made with the early 80s and our present day cost of living crisis.
In lighter news, 1981 also saw the then Prince Charles and Princess Diana get married.
Meanwhile, Bucks Fizz won the Eurovision Song Contest with their song Making Your Mind Up.
Here’s nine pictures to take you back to the year that was 1981 in Sheffield.