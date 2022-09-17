News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 9 pictures to take you back to 1981 - the year of Charles and Diana's wedding

1981 was a year of strikes and economic strife – sound familiar?

By errol edwards
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 4:45 am

There are many comparisons that came be made with the early 80s and our present day cost of living crisis.

Rising energy costs and cost of living crisis evokes memories of winter of disco...

In lighter news, 1981 also saw the then Prince Charles and Princess Diana get married.

Vietnamese refugees dancing on The Moor, Nov 1981.

Meanwhile, Bucks Fizz won the Eurovision Song Contest with their song Making Your Mind Up.

Here’s nine pictures to take you back to the year that was 1981 in Sheffield.

British Light Middleweight Championship Victory for Herol Bomber Graham over former champion Welshman Pat Thomas with trainer Brendan Ingle left. 24th Mar, 1981
People's March for Jobs in Barker's Pool, part of a national protest march from York to London, July 1981
Finalist Doug Mountjoy (left) and Steve Davis, Embassy World Snooker Championship, Crucible Theatre, Tudor Square, April, 1981. Steve Davis beat Doug Mountjoy in the Final 18 : 12
Pickets outside the Pennine Centre, Tenter Street during a Civil Servants strike, March 1981
St. Joseph's Catholic School, Howard Road, Howard Hill, Upperthorpe. July 1981
Snow plough at Laverdene Road / Close, Totley, Dec 1981
Employees at Hendersons (Sheffield) Ltd., relish manufacturers, No. 41 Leavygreave Road at the junction with Upper Hanover Street, Sep 1981
Elevated view from Hyde Park of the Sheffield Canal Basin and surrounding roads and buildings with the Parkway and Durham Ox P.H in the foreground, July 1981
