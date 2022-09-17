There are many comparisons that came be made with the early 80s and our present day cost of living crisis.

In lighter news, 1981 also saw the then Prince Charles and Princess Diana get married.

Vietnamese refugees dancing on The Moor, Nov 1981.

Meanwhile, Bucks Fizz won the Eurovision Song Contest with their song Making Your Mind Up.

Here’s nine pictures to take you back to the year that was 1981 in Sheffield.

British Light Middleweight Championship Victory for Herol Bomber Graham over former champion Welshman Pat Thomas with trainer Brendan Ingle left. 24th Mar, 1981

People's March for Jobs in Barker's Pool, part of a national protest march from York to London, July 1981

Finalist Doug Mountjoy (left) and Steve Davis, Embassy World Snooker Championship, Crucible Theatre, Tudor Square, April, 1981. Steve Davis beat Doug Mountjoy in the Final 18 : 12

Pickets outside the Pennine Centre, Tenter Street during a Civil Servants strike, March 1981

St. Joseph's Catholic School, Howard Road, Howard Hill, Upperthorpe. July 1981

Snow plough at Laverdene Road / Close, Totley, Dec 1981

Employees at Hendersons (Sheffield) Ltd., relish manufacturers, No. 41 Leavygreave Road at the junction with Upper Hanover Street, Sep 1981