It was the year of punk rock and The Queen’s Silver Jubilee, which even saw Her Majesty visit Sheffield.

But 1977 was much more than that – and it was in colour.

While the pictures that newspapers were taking in those days were still in black and white, the reality as we all remember was very much in colour – and with it being the 70s, that colour was often bright.

We have used artificial intelligence to transform 40 of our old pictures of that year from the black and white originals into colour, meaning the union flags which were so common in jubilee year across the city are now red white and blue.

Take a look at the pictures which show all aspects of life in the city from a year that saw events ranging from fire brigade strikes to royal visits, as well as everyday life in work and leisure.

If you have any pictures you would like us to include in a retro spread, please email us.

1 . Sheffield, 1977, in colour We have put together a gallery of pictures summing up Sheffield in 1977, colourised for the first time Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Middlewood Road Shops on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, in 1977. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . The Queen The Queen and Prince Philip visit South Yorkshire - 12th July 1977. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales