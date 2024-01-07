Sheffield retro: 17 photos of lost railway stations including Millhouses, Beighton and Wadsley Bridge
Sheffield once had a huge number of railway stations but many have sadly been closed over the years.
At its peak, following huge expansion during the Victorian era, the railway network connected the city centre with Sheffield’s many suburbs. It also played a key role in supporting the city’s booming industrial sector.
At one time, a small place like Killamarsh remarkably had three railway stations.
This retro photo gallery shows 17 Sheffield railway stations which have been lost. In many cases the buildings and platforms have been demolished but in some instances they have been converted into housing or commercial spaces.
There is hope that the Don Valley line between Sheffield city centre and Stocksbridge could be restored, with some of the lost stations on the route reopening, after funding was promised last year.
