Sheffield once had a huge number of railway stations but many have sadly been closed over the years.

At its peak, following huge expansion during the Victorian era, the railway network connected the city centre with Sheffield’s many suburbs. It also played a key role in supporting the city’s booming industrial sector.

At one time, a small place like Killamarsh remarkably had three railway stations.

This retro photo gallery shows 17 Sheffield railway stations which have been lost. In many cases the buildings and platforms have been demolished but in some instances they have been converted into housing or commercial spaces.

There is hope that the Don Valley line between Sheffield city centre and Stocksbridge could be restored, with some of the lost stations on the route reopening, after funding was promised last year.

1 . Victoria Station Victoria Station was once Sheffield's main rail station, linking the city to Manchester and London. It closed in January 1970 but there are hopes it could reopen as part of the planned Don Valley line restoration between the city centre and Stocksbridge. Photo: Picture Sheffield

2 . Deepcar Station Deepcar Station is pictured here sometime between 1900 and 1919. It closed in 1959 and the station building is now a house. Photo: Picture Sheffield

3 . Millhouses and Ecclesall Station Millhouses and Ecclesall Station, pictured in 1979. It was called Ecclesall Station when it opened in 1870 and was part of the Midland Main Line, lying between Heeley and Beauchief stations. Entrance was via an overbridge on Archer Road. It closed in June 1968, remaining derelict until the buildings were removed a year after this picture was taken Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4 . Neepsend Station Neepsend Station in Sheffield opened in July 1888 and was on the Woodhead Line which connected Sheffield Victoria and Manchester London Road stations. Passenger numbers eventually declined and it closed in October 1940 Photo: Submitted