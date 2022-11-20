Sheffield retro: 13 pictures that capture the buzz of shopping at the famous Co-op store in Castle House
These 13 pictures will remind you of one of Sheffield’s much missed stores.
By Jane Salt
The Co-op opened shops around the city, and set up its first branch in Sheffield City Centre in 1929, on the corner of Exchange Street and Waingate, on part of the former site of Sheffield Castle. In 1962, this moved to a new site named "Castle House", in tribute to the site of the old store.
