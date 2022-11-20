News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 13 pictures that capture the buzz of shopping at the famous Co-op store in Castle House

These 13 pictures will remind you of one of Sheffield’s much missed stores.

By Jane Salt
3 minutes ago

The Co-op opened shops around the city, and set up its first branch in Sheffield City Centre in 1929, on the corner of Exchange Street and Waingate, on part of the former site of Sheffield Castle. In 1962, this moved to a new site named "Castle House", in tribute to the site of the old store.

1. Photographic

The photographic department at the Brightside & Carbrook store in 1986

2. Blitz

The original Brightside & Carbrook city store (built on the remains of Sheffield Castle) was declared open in 1929. It was destroyed in the Blitz on December 12, 1940

3. Castle Street

A view of Castle Street, Sheffield, looking towards the 'new' Castle Market building and Brightside & Carbrook department store on the right, August 1964

4. Staircase

The famous spiral staircase in the Brightside & Carbrook Co-op Store, Castle House, Sheffield, in 1964

