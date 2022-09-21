But the city’s heritage doesn’t always get the recognition it deserves, with no official blue plaque scheme here like the one run by English Heritage in London to show the places where notable figures from the past lived and worked.

At The Star, we’ve come up with our alternative blue plaques.

We could have focused on the more obvious choices, from the former site of Sheffield Castle to the world’s oldest football ground and the factories and workshops which made Sheffield the centre of the global steel industry.

Instead, we’ve gone for some more leftfield selections, from the food and drink institutions beloved by Sheffielders but often little know beyond the city limits to those places which played a key role in the city’s proud musical heritage or which simply have a quirky story to tell.

Below are our choices but we’d love to hear your suggestions.

1. Old Henderson's Relish factory It can be found in the cupboards of every self-respecting Sheffielder, and this is where it all started for Henderson's Relish. The famous sauce which improves almost any meal was made for many years at this former factory on Leavygreave Road in Sheffield city centre. There are plans to turn the building into a cafe, restaurant, social and leisure space. Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales

2. Stocksbridge High School If it wasn't for Stocksbridge High School, there may be no Arctic Monkeys. Band members Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook, Nick O’Malley and Andy Nicholson all come from High Green in Sheffield and met at the school before going on to become one of the biggest British indie bands ever. Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

3. Old Stones Cannon Brewery Stones Bitter kept the city's workers oiled for many years and recently made a comeback. It was made at the old Stones Cannon Brewery on Rutland Road in Neepsend, which today stands derelict. The brewery famously featured in the classic football film When Saturday Comes, wtih Sean Bean's character Jimmy Muir working there when his dream of playing for Sheffield United is realised. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

4. Shop on Division Street There's already a blue plaque of sorts at the Plantology shop below the flats on Division Street, in Sheffield city centre. A Sheffield Music Map sticker in the window marks the spot where Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker broke a leg in 1985 after falling from a window ledge above while trying to impress a girl. Photo: Robert Cumber Photo Sales