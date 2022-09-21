Sheffield history: The Star's alternative blue plaques, from Henderson's Relish and Sean Bean to Pulp
Sheffield has a rich history, from its links with Mary Queen of Scots to being the birthplace of modern football and stainless steel.
But the city’s heritage doesn’t always get the recognition it deserves, with no official blue plaque scheme here like the one run by English Heritage in London to show the places where notable figures from the past lived and worked.
At The Star, we’ve come up with our alternative blue plaques.
Sheffield heritage: 11 unique buildings which have been newly listed, including pubs, shops and old cinemas
We could have focused on the more obvious choices, from the former site of Sheffield Castle to the world’s oldest football ground and the factories and workshops which made Sheffield the centre of the global steel industry.
Instead, we’ve gone for some more leftfield selections, from the food and drink institutions beloved by Sheffielders but often little know beyond the city limits to those places which played a key role in the city’s proud musical heritage or which simply have a quirky story to tell.
Showbiz: The well-known Sheffield schools attended by celebrities like the Arctic Monkeys and Sean Bean
Below are our choices but we’d love to hear your suggestions.