Ever wondered where Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner went to school, or award winning actor Sean Bean? What about businessman Peter Stringfellow or BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker?
Well look no further – these are the Sheffield schools attended by celebrities. How many did you know?
1. Peter Stringfellow
The late businessman and nightclub owner was born in Sheffield and grew up in Pitsmoor. He attended Pye Bank Church of England Primary School, and then went to Burngreave Secondary School for one year after failing his 11 Plus exam. After eventually passing the exam, he moved to Sheffield Central Technical College, which he left at the age of 15 with a 4th grade Technical Diploma.
Photo: ShowBizIreland
2. Jessica Ennis-Hill
Retired Olympic champion and heptathlon gold medalist Jessica Ennis-Hill grew up in Sheffield in the Highfield area and attended Sharrow Primary School. She then went to King Ecgbert School in Dore, before going on to the University of Sheffield to study psychology. She was also part of the Sheffield City and Dearne Athletics Club.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Graham Fellows
The comedy actor and musician, best known for creating the character John Shuttleworth, went to King Edward VII school in Sheffield, where he starred in a number of school plays.
He went on to study drama at Manchester Polytechnic - now known as Manchester Metropolitan University.
Photo: Jim Dyson
4. The Human League
Another extremely popular Sheffield band, The Human League is made up of Philip Oakey, Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley. Philip went to KIng Edward VII school, while Joanne went to Meadowhead School and Susan went to Frecheville Comprehensive School.
Photo: Lisa Maree Williams