1. Peter Stringfellow

The late businessman and nightclub owner was born in Sheffield and grew up in Pitsmoor. He attended Pye Bank Church of England Primary School, and then went to Burngreave Secondary School for one year after failing his 11 Plus exam. After eventually passing the exam, he moved to Sheffield Central Technical College, which he left at the age of 15 with a 4th grade Technical Diploma.

Photo: ShowBizIreland