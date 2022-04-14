Sheffield history: Photos show Hunters Bar roundabout on Ecclesall Road through the years
It’s rare for time to stand still in Sheffield but these photos show one city landmark which has remained relatively unchanged in recent history.
By Robert Cumber
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 3:52 pm
Hunters Bar roundabout on bustling Ecclesall Road today looks much the same as it did in 1964, albeit there’s a lot more traffic whizzing past most days now than there was back then.
The famous willow tree and of course the toll bar which gave the roundabout its name are present in both photos, taken more than 50 years apart, though the willow tree has grown considerably over the years and now almost obscures the gate from view.
Read More
Read MoreVIDEO: Watch the amazing transformation story of a Sheffield property in Hunters...
In the background is Endcliffe Park, which was opened in 1887 to commemorate the Jubilee of Queen Victoria.
The toll house which once stood here, along with the gate, reportedly closed in 1884, with a ‘large cheer’ going up from the crowd which had gathered to watch the keeper collect his last fee.