Hunters Bar roundabout on bustling Ecclesall Road today looks much the same as it did in 1964, albeit there’s a lot more traffic whizzing past most days now than there was back then.

The famous willow tree and of course the toll bar which gave the roundabout its name are present in both photos, taken more than 50 years apart, though the willow tree has grown considerably over the years and now almost obscures the gate from view.

Hunters Bar roundabout and toll gate with Endcliffe Woods in the background in 1964

In the background is Endcliffe Park, which was opened in 1887 to commemorate the Jubilee of Queen Victoria.

The toll house which once stood here, along with the gate, reportedly closed in 1884, with a ‘large cheer’ going up from the crowd which had gathered to watch the keeper collect his last fee.