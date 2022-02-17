VIDEO: Watch the amazing transformation story of a Sheffield property in Hunters Bar
You’ve seen the pictures, read the story, now watch the amazing transformation of a Sheffield property.
The former Victorian grocers was dubbed Sheffield’s very own Flatiron building and the transformation added £85,000 to the property
The building was HS Clarke, family grocer, at the corner of Hunter House Road and Roach Road in Hunters Bar. Fast forward a couple of hundred years and the property had been divided into two residential flats in need of updating.
Owner Matt Sorby called in the help of Sheffield interior design firm Rebel Interior design to help with the renovation – both inside and out.
Rebecca Kerry from Rebel said: “Even if you’re working to a tight budget, you can still make your home look fantastic. We bought a couple of decent quality Ikea sofas but changed the covers – there’s a lot of small businesses on websites like Etsy who sell products that completely overhaul your existing furniture. It saves you money and stops furniture going to landfill.”