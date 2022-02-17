VIDEO: Watch the amazing transformation story of a Sheffield property in Hunters Bar

The former Victorian grocers was dubbed Sheffield’s very own Flatiron building and the transformation added £85,000 to the property

The building was HS Clarke, family grocer, at the corner of Hunter House Road and Roach Road in Hunters Bar. Fast forward a couple of hundred years and the property had been divided into two residential flats in need of updating.

Owner Matt Sorby called in the help of Sheffield interior design firm Rebel Interior design to help with the renovation – both inside and out.

