These photos of Hillsborough Corner, taken more than 40 years apart, illustrate the vast changes shoppers nationwide have witnessed.

The first image, from 1981, shows many the traditional stores and services of that era, including one of the high street banks which have become an endangered species thanks to the growth of internet banking. Barclays closed its Middlewood Road branch in 2020.

The busy junction of Middlewood Road and Bradfield Road, Hillsborough, in October 1981

The second image, from today, shows how fast food stores have continued to flourish, with Subways now one of the leading chains.

Also visible in the background is Hillsborough Exchange shopping centre, which was built in 1988 and has been trading ever since.

The empty former Barclays branch is just one of many unoccupied buildings on shopping parades across the UK, which have been hit by the rise of out of town shopping centres, the advent of online shopping and, more recently, the Covid pandemic.