Sheffield history: 17 photos of pubs in Sheffield from the 1980s, some of which have been lost for good
Take a trip down memory lane with these photos of Sheffield pubs and the characters who ran them in the 1980s.
By Robert Cumber
4 minutes ago
We’ve rummaged through The Star’s archives to bring you this selection of photos showing pub life around Sheffield during the decade. Some of the watering holes featured are still going strong while others have sadly been lost for good.
If you’re not feeling nostalgic already, the fact a pint of beer in the UK cost on average just 47p when the decade began should be enough to have you pining for the 1980s.
