We've trawled the archives to bring you 17 photos of pubs in Sheffield taken during the 1980s. Pictured here is Alan Maxfield, manager of the Stone House pub on Church Street in 1988
Sheffield history: 17 photos of pubs in Sheffield from the 1980s, some of which have been lost for good

Take a trip down memory lane with these photos of Sheffield pubs and the characters who ran them in the 1980s.

By Robert Cumber
4 minutes ago

We’ve rummaged through The Star’s archives to bring you this selection of photos showing pub life around Sheffield during the decade. Some of the watering holes featured are still going strong while others have sadly been lost for good.

If you’re not feeling nostalgic already, the fact a pint of beer in the UK cost on average just 47p when the decade began should be enough to have you pining for the 1980s.

1. The Raven Hotel pub

The inside of the Raven Hotel pub on Fitzwilliam Street, Sheffield, after it was demolished before being renovated in "nautical" fashion and being renamed the "Hornblower" - 8th August 1980

Photo: Nancy Fielder

2. Fox Inn

Fox Inn, Sheffield - September 1989

Photo: Nancy Fielder

3. The Pomona pub

The Pomona Pub, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in 1980

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. The Museum pub

Orchard Street, Sheffield, in March 1980. This photo shows The Museum pub, Berni Steak Bar and Sally's Pantry

Photo: Colin Drury

