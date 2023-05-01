Sheffield history: 15 cherished buildings which have been recently listed, including pubs, shops and old pool
There is history everywhere you look in Sheffield, with some amazing old buildings dotted around the city, some of which are better preserved than others.
There are nearly 1,200 buildings around the city which are listed by Historic England due to their national importance, protecting them from being demolished or altered with no regard for their heritage.
Those range from the city's oldest buildings, like the Old Queens Head pub on Pond Hill, near Sheffield bus station, which reportedly dates back to 1475, to the former Cole Brothers and John Lewis building at Barker's Pool, which was only built in the 1960s and is not to everyone’s taste but was controversially awarded Grade II listed status in 2022.
Some buildings are not considered historic enough to merit national listing but still have fascinating stories to tell and are a treasured part of the communities in which they stand. That’s why the South Yorkshire Local Heritage List was created to help preserve such landmarks for future generations.
While this local listing doesn’t carry quite the same weight when it comes to protecting buildings from developers, it can help save them from demolition by showing how valued they are within the neighbourhood in which they are located. It doesn’t always work, as demonstrated when The Plough pub on Sandygate Road was recently demolished to make way for new homes despite having been locally listed.
In Sheffield, there are 34 locally listed buildings on the register, with a decision awaited on many more candidates, and anyone can nominate a building, monument, landscape or other ‘heritage asset’ for inclusion.
Below are some of the distinctive buildings which have already been recognised since August 2022, including an old cinema in Sheffield city centre which is now a bingo hall, some of the city's best-loved pubs, and the former swimming baths in Attercliffe, which date back to the reign of Queen Victoria.
To view the South Yorkshire Local Heritage List in full, visit: local-heritage-list.org.uk/south-yorkshire.