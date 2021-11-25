The Christmas illuminations on Fargate in November 1990, showing the lights reflecting in the Goodwin Fountain
Sheffield Christmas: A look back at city's festive trees in pictures - including Britain's oldest Christmas tree

Does it seem too early to be thinking about Christmas – it’s actually only a month away!

By Julia Armstrong
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 12:22 pm

In Sheffield we love a good celebration, and Christmas wouldn’t be the same without a tree covered in baubles, tinsel and twinkly lights – and possibly dropping pine needles everywhere if you go for the real thing.

So here, we’re having a look back at Christmas trees past in the city. One tiny tree bought at Woolie’s is even famous as the oldest in the country. It’s 101 years old this year.

1. Community spirit

Children in Sheffield's North East Community Assembly area were getting into the spirit of Christmas by making lanterns for a series of festivals happening across the area in December 2010

Photo: submitted

2. Magid Magic

The 2018-19 Lord Mayor of Sheffield Magid Magid asking the people of Sheffield to help him decorate the Christmas Tree in the Lord Mayor's Parlour at the Town Hall

Photo: Chris Etchells

3. Beautiful Beighton

The Beighton Christmas tree lights switch-on event in Sheffield in December 2018

Photo: JPI

4. Tree arrival

The scene in Sheffield Hole in the Road as early Sunday visitors pause to watch the Christmas tree being put in place in November 1975

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

