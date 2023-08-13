4 . Johnny Depp at Sheffield City Hall

Johnny Depp stunned audiences at Sheffield City Hall in May 2022 when he made a surprise appearance, joining Jeff Beck on stage. The Hollywood star was embroiled in a court battle with his ex-partner Amber Heard when he joined Beck, singing with him on Isolation, a cover of a John Lennon song the pair released together in 2020. Jeff Beck sadly died earlier this year, aged 78. Photo: Terence Turnbull