Sheffield celebrities: 14 stars spotted in Sheffield, including Sean Bean, Kylie and Johnny Depp
Sheffield has produced no shortage of celebrities, with Sean Bean and Naseem Hamed among the city’s home-grown stars.
Sheffield has also attracted many famous faces down the decades, including pop icon Kylie Minogue, Hollywood star Johnny Depp and football great Pele.
These photos show a mixture of Sheffield celebrities and stars from beyond its borders who have been spotted out and about over the years, including Olympic legend Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker and Doctor Who actor Jodie Whittaker.
The images are taken from The Star’s archives or shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield. https://www.picturesheffield.com/
