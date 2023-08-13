News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield celebrities: 14 stars spotted in Sheffield, including Sean Bean, Kylie and Johnny Depp

Sheffield has produced no shortage of celebrities, with Sean Bean and Naseem Hamed among the city’s home-grown stars.
Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 13th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Sheffield has also attracted many famous faces down the decades, including pop icon Kylie Minogue, Hollywood star Johnny Depp and football great Pele.

These photos show a mixture of Sheffield celebrities and stars from beyond its borders who have been spotted out and about over the years, including Olympic legend Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker and Doctor Who actor Jodie Whittaker.

The images are taken from The Star’s archives or shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield. https://www.picturesheffield.com/

Kylie Minogue at the Roxy nightclub on Arundel Gate, in Sheffield city centre, in October 1989

1. Kylie at the Roxy

Kylie Minogue at the Roxy nightclub on Arundel Gate, in Sheffield city centre, in October 1989 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Trainer, Brendan Ingle Boxers with boxers Johnny Nelson (left) and Ryan Rhodes (right)

2. Brendan Ingle with two of his former champions.

Trainer, Brendan Ingle Boxers with boxers Johnny Nelson (left) and Ryan Rhodes (right) Photo: Suzanne Wright

Jodie Whittaker joined fellow cast members Tosin Cole (Ryan), Mandip Gill (Yaz) and Bradley Walsh (Graham) for the Doctor Who premiere screening at The Light cinema on The Moor in Sheffield city centre.

3. Jodie Whittaker on The Moor

Jodie Whittaker joined fellow cast members Tosin Cole (Ryan), Mandip Gill (Yaz) and Bradley Walsh (Graham) for the Doctor Who premiere screening at The Light cinema on The Moor in Sheffield city centre. Photo: Andrew Roe

Johnny Depp stunned audiences at Sheffield City Hall in May 2022 when he made a surprise appearance, joining Jeff Beck on stage. The Hollywood star was embroiled in a court battle with his ex-partner Amber Heard when he joined Beck, singing with him on Isolation, a cover of a John Lennon song the pair released together in 2020. Jeff Beck sadly died earlier this year, aged 78.

4. Johnny Depp at Sheffield City Hall

Johnny Depp stunned audiences at Sheffield City Hall in May 2022 when he made a surprise appearance, joining Jeff Beck on stage. The Hollywood star was embroiled in a court battle with his ex-partner Amber Heard when he joined Beck, singing with him on Isolation, a cover of a John Lennon song the pair released together in 2020. Jeff Beck sadly died earlier this year, aged 78. Photo: Terence Turnbull

