That incredible milestone will be celebrated all year, of course, especially on the special four-day Bank Holiday running from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday 5.
Sheffield and South Yorkshire have always joined in the celebrations of the Queen’s Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees, marking 25, 50 and 60 years on the throne.
Here we look back at those special times, including when the Queen and Prince Philip visited the area.
We are also taking a look back at how The Star covered the death of King George VI, when the then Princess Elizabeth lost her father and her life changed forever.
On February 6, 1952, during a visit to Kenya on a tour of the Commonwealth Prince Philip told his wife the tragic news of her father's death.
At age 56, the king had died of coronary thrombosis — making his elder daughter the new monarch.