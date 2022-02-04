That incredible milestone will be celebrated all year, of course, especially on the special four-day Bank Holiday running from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday 5.

Sheffield and South Yorkshire have always joined in the celebrations of the Queen’s Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees, marking 25, 50 and 60 years on the throne.

Here we look back at those special times, including when the Queen and Prince Philip visited the area.

We are also taking a look back at how The Star covered the death of King George VI, when the then Princess Elizabeth lost her father and her life changed forever.

On February 6, 1952, during a visit to Kenya on a tour of the Commonwealth Prince Philip told his wife the tragic news of her father's death.

At age 56, the king had died of coronary thrombosis — making his elder daughter the new monarch.

1. Newfield nosh Children enjoy the Golden Jubilee Party at Newfield Green Tenants Hall, Sheffield on August 3, 2002. The picture shows Attia Rashid, aged 9, and Katie Kelly, 5 Photo: Roger Nadal

2. Bradgate bronco Pictured at the Bradgate Park Golden Jubilee Gala in Rotherham on Aug 19 2002, Laura Hartshron tries her luck on the bucking bronco Photo: Barry Richardson

3. George in charge! Three-year-old George Crookes lends a hand at the Deer Park playground, Stannington, Sheffield, where a Jubilee Extravaganza was held on August 17, 2002 Photo: Stuart Hastings

4. Flying the flag Children at a street party held on the Wicker, Sheffield for the Queen's Silver Jubilee June 7, 1977 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd