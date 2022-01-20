14 pictures to take you back to Sheffield in 1982

Margaret Thatcher was in power, unemployment hit three million and health workers took strike action over pay. Sadly, the name of the city hit headlines worldwide when HMS Sheffield was sunk, with the loss of 20 lives, in the Falklands conflict.
On the lighter side of life, Sheffield new wave bands such as the Human League and ABC were riding high in the charts and you might have gone to new venue the Nelson Mandela Building at Sheffield Poly to watch bands.
What do you remember? See if these pictures bring back memories.
